US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia next Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.
"On Saturday, September 11, the President and the First Lady will honor and memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks: New York City, New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia," the White House said in a tweet.
US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhof will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania for a separate event.
"Vice President and the Second Gentleman will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania for a separate event, then join the President and First Lady at the Pentagon," read the statement.
On Friday, Biden signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee a declassification review of documents related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's September 11th investigations and release the declassified documents publicly over next 6 months.
On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. More than 3,000 people were killed in the terror attack. In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.
