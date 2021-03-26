US President Joe Biden says he expects to run for re-election in 2024

-
-
At his first press conference since assuming office, President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that he expected to run for re-election in 2024.
"My plan is to run for re-election (in 2024), that is my expectation," said Biden during a press conference at the White House.
On a question about whether US Vice President Harris would remain as the vice-presidential candidate, Biden said he would fully "expect that to be the case," adding that she was doing "a great job."
This comes as Biden has tapped Harris to lead the effort to combat the migration crisis brewing at the southern border.
"She will work first on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the US...but at the same time, the real goal is to establish a strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values," a senior administration official said.
