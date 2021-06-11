US President Joe Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House

US President is going to be hosting German Chancellor at the next month.

press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, will visit Washington on July 15.

Psaki, in a statement, said the meeting will affirm ties between the two nations and the leaders will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and security.

Merkel will be the first European leader to visit the

She and Biden were set to meet later Friday at the Group of Seven summit, a gathering of some of the world's wealthiest nations, taking place in England.

