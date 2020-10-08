US Presidential elections 2020: Biden plans to hold town hall without Trump

-
Joe Biden's presidential campaign says because of President Donald Trump's rejection of a virtual presidential debate on October 15, the Democratic challenger will hold his own town hall event the same night.
Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement late Thursday morning that the Commission on Presidential Debates should reschedule the town hall debate for October 22. That's the night a third debate was to take place.
The commission earlier Thursday had announced that any October 15 debate would be virtual because of Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.
Biden said he was willing to abide by the format change, but Trump blasted the decision and argued without evidence that the commission was trying to help Biden.
Bedingfield said in her statement that Trump is trying to evade accountability by avoiding facing voters directly.
The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly, she said. Every presidential candidate since 1992 has participated in such an event, and it would be a shame if Donald Trump was the first to refuse.
