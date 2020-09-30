US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump 'playing down' Covid-19 in US is almost criminal: Biden
Biden, Harris shred Trump's record in 1st joint appearance as running mates
Biden thanks Obama; says he was a great president who children look up to
Trump accepts nomination, calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness'
US polls: Donald Trump, Joe Biden address climate change issue differently
-
Democrat Joe Biden is talking to voters in Ohio and Pennsylvania as he takes a train tour of those states a day after his debate clash with President Donald Trump.
At a stop in Alliance, Ohio, Biden pledged that if he wins the November 3 election, "I'm not going to be the Democrat president. I'm going to be the American president. Biden said the debate and the election itself are about the American people.
And he's posing this question: Does your president have any idea, understand what you're going through and if he does, does he care about it? Biden says his train tour will take him to places that are hurting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU