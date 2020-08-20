US prez hits the road with mini-rally, accuses Biden and Obama of treason

Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Biden on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump, trailing in opinion polls at a time of anti-racism protests and a surge in coronavirus cases, lashed out at the administration of Barack Obama, the country’s first Black president, with an accusation of treason. Trump made these comments at a mini rally in Yuma, Arizona. He claimed that his first term was obstructed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and said that he should be able to serve three terms. Meanwhile, Democrats have officially named Joe Biden as their presidential candidate after several elder statesmen lauded the former US vice-president's leadership skills to challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November. Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Biden on Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Former secretary of state Colin Powell, a Republican, also backed Biden's candidacy.

Biden, 77, became the Democratic Party's nominee for the November 3 presidential election on Tuesday night in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states.

He said the nomination “means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday,” referring to his speech accepting the nomination on the final night of the four-day convention which is largely virtual, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the honour of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America,” Biden said in a tweet later.