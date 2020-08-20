US prez hits the road with mini-rally, accuses Biden and Obama of treason

JUST IN
Mali President Ibrahim Keita quits a day after being detained by army
Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Biden on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump, trailing in opinion polls at a time of anti-racism protests and a surge in coronavirus cases, lashed out at the administration of Barack Obama, the country’s first Black president, with an accusation of treason. Trump made these comments at a mini rally in Yuma, Arizona. He claimed that his first term was obstructed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and said that he should be able to serve three terms. Meanwhile, Democrats have officially named Joe Biden as their presidential candidate after several elder statesmen lauded the former US vice-president's leadership skills to challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November. Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Biden on Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Former secretary of state Colin Powell, a Republican, also backed Biden's candidacy. Biden, 77, became the Democratic Party's nominee for the November 3 presidential election on Tuesday night in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states. He said the nomination “means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday,” referring to his speech accepting the nomination on the final night of the four-day convention which is largely virtual, amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It is the honour of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America,” Biden said in a tweet later. Biden's wife, Jill, said that if elected, her husband would bring to the White House “leadership worthy of our nation”. “After a spectacular roll call that showed the heart and soul of our nation, it's official. Congratulations, Joe Biden,” Harris said in a tweet.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Democrats are willing to cut their Covid relief bill in half to get an agreement on new legislation, which a senior aide said did not signal a change to her position. REUTERS Trump urges public to boycott Goodyear Tire Donald Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber products after an image circulated on social media appeared to show an employee training session at the company deeming Trump campaign apparel “unacceptable” for the workplace. BLOOMBERG

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 02:02 IST

