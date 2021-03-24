US proposes 18-mth delay in calculating prevailing wages of H1B visas

The Biden Administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the effective date of a final rule on calculating the prevailing wages of certain immigrants and non-immigrant workers, including those on the popular H-1B visas.

The proposed delay will provide the Department of Labour with sufficient time to consider the rule's legal and policy issues thoroughly and issue an upcoming Request for Information and gather public comments on the sources and methods for determining prevailing wage levels, an official release said following the announc­ement on Monday.

This proposed rule follows an initial 60-day delay announced earlier this month. The department based that action on a January 20, 2021, White House memo, the media release said.