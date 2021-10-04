US remains world's largest tax haven despite vows to fight money laundering

-
ALSO READ
Abolish tax havens: Oxfam India on Pandora papers revelations
European banks still booking profits in tax havens, says report
G-20 finance ministers back reforms to stop use of tax havens
US very honest about its concerns on safe havens with Pakistan: Pentagon
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
-
The Pandora Papers show that the United States remains the largest tax haven in the world despite its vows to fight corruption and money laundering, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Probably, the only thing that really catches the eye is the revelation of which country is the world's largest offshore and tax haven. This is certainly the US," Peskov told reporters.
This does not quite match the claims about the intention to fight corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. But this is the reality. We see that the US is the main tax haven for the whole world," Peskov informed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU