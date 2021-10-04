Nobel Prize in medicine for discovery of temperature, touch receptors

-
ALSO READ
Activists, WHO in the frame as Nobel Peace guessing starts
Indian-origin Sunjeev Sahota among 13 contenders for fiction's Booker Prize
Amartya Sen's memoir, Home in the World, presents the peripatetic thinker
Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to Covid pandemic
UK, US scientists call for fuller probe into Covid-19 Wuhan lab leak theory
-
The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. The winners were announced Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.
Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius used capsaicin, the active component in chile peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat. Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, he said.
“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” said Perlmann. “It's actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it's a very important and profound discovery.” Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.
The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895. The prize is the first to be awarded this year. The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics.
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021
The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch." pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU