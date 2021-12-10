US safety agency discussing Tesla camera replacements in some vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla
Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion alleging role in violence
US govt asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehicles
Tesla driver's complaint being looked into by US auto safety regulators
-
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday it is discussing with Tesla its decision to replace cameras in some U.S. vehicles.
CNBC reported on Monday Tesla was replacing front fender cameras in several hundred Model S, X and 3 vehicles due to faulty circuit boards inside but had not issued a recall.
NHTSA said it is "monitoring all data sources" including consumer complaints, and also urged "the public to let NHTSA know if they think their vehicle may have a safety defect that isnâ€™t part of a current recall."
U.S. law "prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with design defects posing unreasonable risks to safety," the agency said, adding it has "robust enforcement tools to protect the public, to investigate potential safety issues, and act when we find evidence of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety."
Consumer groups said the regulator needs to look into whether Tesla should have recalled the defective parts.
â€œReports of a service campaign repair to malfunctioning front-end cameras that are critical to Teslaâ€™s driver assistance suite is important enough to the safety of the vehicle to merit exploration by NHTSA," said Jason K. Levine, executive director at Center for Auto Safety.
"The reality is that the auto industry has a long history of choosing to conduct service campaigns instead of recalls, but it is too early to say whether thatâ€™s the case here.â€ A malfunction of front fender cameras, safety systems used for blind spot monitoring, would likely create a safety risk, said David Friedman, a former acting administration at NHTSA and now Vice President at Consumer Reports.
"If people are losing reliable access to blind spot images, or the effectiveness of autopilot or automatic emergency braking is being hampered, the malfunction would seem to pose an unreasonable risk," he said.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU