US sanctions Russian, Chinese firms for breaking North Korea embargo

-
ALSO READ
N Korea hasn't stopped nuclear program, evading oil sanctions: UN report
India imposes new restrictions on trade with North Korea, say govt sources
Kim dumps denuclearisation? North Korea still upgrading nuclear site
Peace plays: How foreign companies have lost a bundle in North Korea
Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un; read full letter
-
The US Treasury announced sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies for violating the economic embargo on North Korea as Washington seeks to keep pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme.
The Treasury accused China-based Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co and its Singapore-based affiliate, SINSMS Pte, of falsifying documents to facilitate "illicit" shipments of alcohol and cigarettes to North Korea.
It said that Russia-based Profinet Pte violated United Nations sanctions by providing port services to sanctioned North Korean-flagged ships at three eastern Russia ports.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU