JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Pakistan Parliament elects Imran's PTI nominees as speaker, deputy speaker
Business Standard

US sanctions Russian, Chinese firms for breaking North Korea embargo

The sanctions were announced as Washington seeks to keep pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

US China trade war
Representative image

The US Treasury announced sanctions on Russian and Chinese companies for violating the economic embargo on North Korea as Washington seeks to keep pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear programme.

The Treasury accused China-based Dalian Sun Moon Star International Logistics Trading Co and its Singapore-based affiliate, SINSMS Pte, of falsifying documents to facilitate "illicit" shipments of alcohol and cigarettes to North Korea.

It said that Russia-based Profinet Pte violated United Nations sanctions by providing port services to sanctioned North Korean-flagged ships at three eastern Russia ports.
First Published: Wed, August 15 2018. 21:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements