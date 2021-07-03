US seeks refuge for Afghan staff as it hands over Bagram airbase

-
ALSO READ
USA to hand over Bagram Air Base to Afghanistan forces in 20 days
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Removal of US troops from Afghanistan will be orderly: Biden administration
Joe Biden likely to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan beyond May 1
Taliban threaten attacks if foreign troops stay in Afghanistan past May 1
-
The Joe Biden administration asked three Central Asian nations — Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — to temporarily house around 9,000 Afghans who worked with American forces and could be targeted by the Taliban as US and Nato troops withdraw after nearly two decades, according to three people familiar with the request.
That effort comes as US forces handed over Bagram airbase, their biggest facility, late Thursday night in a milestone symbolising the effective departure of combat forces from Afghanistan after 20 years.
The US had said it would have most troops out by September 11, keeping a contingent of about 650 in the country to protect diplomats, but that timetable was accelerated.
The handover raises the potential threats facing the many Afghan translators, drivers and other workers and their families who helped sustain the American presence after the US-led coalition ousted the Taliban regime following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU