US stocks hit all-time high on rising optimism for trade deal with China

reclaimed an all-time high after three months, with the final leg coming on rising optimism for a trade deal with China. Treasuries slumped at the start of a a week packed with earnings and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The S&P 500 took out its July record after President Donald Trump said the US is ahead of schedule to sign part of the trade deal. Microsoft jumped to a after winning a Pentagon contract, while AT&T climbed following a board shuffle. Tiffany surged after LVMH said it held discussions with the jeweler. PG&E plunged on liability risk from California wildfires. The Stoxx Europe 600 rose even as banks slipped after HSBC’s disappointing earnings. The 10-year Treasury yield hit a six-week high.

The week greeted investors with several doses of positive news, as the signs of progress joined with expectations for further monetary stimulus from the Fed after its Wednesday meeting. Corporate earnings continue to roll in with results topping estimates at a solid clip. Alphabet is set to release results after the close Monday.

“Equities are striding to new all-time highs as optimism is hitting investors from all directions,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

In the U.K., the pound steadied versus the euro after the European Union agreed to a Brexit deadline extension, easing the risk of leaving the bloc without a deal on Oct. 31. European bonds edged lower, while gilts were steady. An Asia-Pacific equities benchmark rose for the fifth gain in six sessions. Shares increased in Shanghai, with blockchain-related stocks climbing after Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the technology.

Elsewhere, Argentine bonds fell after opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez secured victory in Sunday’s presidential election, with business-friendly incumbent Mauricio Macri conceding. WTI crude oil slipped after the biggest weekly advance in more than a month. Bitcoin jumped as much as 16% from Friday, before paring its gain by about one-half.

