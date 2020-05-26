S&P 500 soars over 3,000-mark for first time since March on vaccine hopes

-
US stocks surged at the open and S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-US tensions.
The S&P 500 rose 2.2 per cent to 3,020 points at the open, rising above 3,000, a key psychological level for the first time since March 5.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.68 points, or 1.29 per cent , at the open to 24,781.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 176.63 points, or 1.89 per cent , to 9,501.21 at the opening bell.
