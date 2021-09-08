US to join dialogue today on climate action hosted by Argentina

-
-
The US is set to join the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action to be held on September 8 by the Government of Argentina.
The one-day virtual event will bring together countries in the Americas to discuss the shared commitment to enhancing climate ambition, a statement from the US Department of State informed.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will provide remarks during the high-level opening segment of the dialogue along with Latin American and Caribbean heads of state, the UN Secretary-General, and other special guests, the statement said.
The dialogue will build further momentum for climate action ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
The event is being co-organised by the Governments of Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama, and will include interventions from governments, the private and financial sectors, development banks, academia, and civil society organisations, the statement added.
The dialogue will include panel discussions on topics including enhancing climate ambition on the road to Glasgow, accelerating climate action through regional cooperation, and strengthening adaptation and resilience to the impacts of climate change.
