JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Wealth of US billionaires jumps $500 bn during Covid-19 pandemic: Report
Business Standard

US to revise ban on Chinese passenger airlines in coming days: Report

The announcement should allow US carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June

Topics
US-China relations | airlines | Donald Trump

Reuters  |  Washington 

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland

The US Transportation Department plans to issue a revised order in the coming days that is likely to allow some Chinese passenger airline flights to continue, government and airline officials said.

On Thursday, China said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly to the mainland, shortly after Washington said it planned to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijingâ€™s curbs on US airlines.

The announcement should allow US carriers to resume once-a-week flights into a city of their choosing starting on June 8.

The Transportation Department did not immediately comment.
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU