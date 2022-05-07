US to send another $150 mn in military assistance to Ukraine: Biden

-
President Joe Biden has authorised the shipment of another USD 150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia's invading forces.
Biden on Friday said the latest spending means his administration has "nearly exhausted" what Congress authorised for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than USD 33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September.
"We are sending the weapons and equipment that Congress has authorised directly to the front lines of freedom in Ukraine," Biden said in a statement. "US support, together with the contributions of our Allies and partners, has been critical in helping Ukraine win the battle of Kyiv and hinder Putin's war aims in Ukraine."
A US official said the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 155mm artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment and spare parts.
