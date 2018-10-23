JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Russia to 'restore' military balance if US quits nuclear arms pact
Business Standard

US to start cutting aid as migrant caravan rolls on, says Donald Trump

Mexican authorities had managed to block the "caravan" of migrants on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala

AFP | PTI 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Monday the US will start cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rolled on regardless toward the US border.

Trump kept up his almost-daily Twitter attacks on the approaching caravan, calling it a national emergency and said he had alerted the US border patrol and military. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid” that the US provides to the three nations, he said.

Mexican authorities had managed to block the “caravan” of migrants on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, but many later crossed the river below in makeshift rafts before marching north. The caravan of around 3,000 migrants was heading Monday to the town of Huixtla, around 40 kilometres further on from Tapachula in Chiapas State where they slept Sunday night.
First Published: Tue, October 23 2018. 01:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements