US to start cutting aid as migrant caravan rolls on, says Donald Trump

President said on Monday the US will start cutting aid to Guatemala, as a of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants rolled on regardless toward the US border.



Trump kept up his almost-daily Twitter attacks on the approaching caravan, calling it a national emergency and said he had alerted the US border patrol and military. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid” that the US provides to the three nations, he said.



Mexican authorities had managed to block the “caravan” of migrants on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, but many later crossed the river below in makeshift rafts before marching north. The of around 3,000 migrants was heading Monday to the town of Huixtla, around 40 kilometres further on from Tapachula in Chiapas State where they slept Sunday night.