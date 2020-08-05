JUST IN
Trump says US military believes Beirut explosion was likely a bomb attack
US to take action against Tiktok, other Chinese apps soon: White House

Trump and Pompeo will take action against TIktok, other Chinese apps in coming days, says Kayleigh McEnany

Reuters  |  Washington 

US President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House | Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but gave no other details.

"He and Secretary (of State) Pompeo have said the U.S. will take action in coming days on Chinese apps including TikTok due to the national security risk," she said.

 
