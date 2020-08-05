US to take action against Tiktok, other Chinese apps soon: White House

-
ALSO READ
TikTok could operate as an American company, says White House official
Microsoft's long history in China complicates potential deal with TikTok
US should get substantial portion of TikTok operations sale price: Trump
Donald Trump seeks TikTok payment to US, despite no clear authority
TikTok's owner offers to forego stake to clinch US deal, says report
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but gave no other details.
"He and Secretary (of State) Pompeo have said the U.S. will take action in coming days on Chinese apps including TikTok due to the national security risk," she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU