US Treasury extends TikTok sale deadline to December 4, says report

US President Donald Trump's administration has expressed national security concerns over the app, claiming it could be used for Chinese espionage and threatening to ban it

TikTok | US Treasury | Donald Trump

AFP | PTI 

The US Treasury on Wednesday said it had extended by seven days the November 27 deadline given to the Chinese owner of TikTok to sell the popular social media platform's American business.
"The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has granted ByteDance a one-week extension, from November 27, 2020 to December 4, 2020 to allow time to review a revised submission that the Committee recently received," a Treasury spokesperson said. US President Donald Trump's administration has expressed national security concerns over the app, claiming it could be used for Chinese espionage and threatening to ban it.
First Published: Fri, November 27 2020. 02:34 IST

