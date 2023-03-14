US, UK, Oz leaders unveil nuclear submarine deal to counter China

The leaders of the US, the and unveiled an ambitious multibillion-dollar plan for a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines that will ply the Pacific in an effort to blunt China’s growing assertiveness in the South Sea and around Taiwan.

“Forging this partnership, we’re showing again how democracies can deliver our own security and prosperity, and not just for but for the entire world,” President Joe Biden said.

The programme will cost up to A$368 billion ($245 billion) over the next three decades, a defence official said on Tuesday, the country’s biggest single defence project in history.

The deal, which Biden announced with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, calls for the to sell as many as five of its Virginia-class submarines and then, two decades from now, for Canberra and London to deliver a next-generation submarine — to be dubbed the SSN Aukus — together. Biden said after unveiling details of the deal that he expected to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon, but declined to say when. Asked if he was worried that would see the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression, Biden replied “no.”