US wants open relationship but China continues to violate promises: Trump

The US wants an open and constructive relationship with China but the Beijing government has been violating its promises, said President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time).
"The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and many other nations," said US Department of State quoting Trump.
Recently, Trump announced a slew of measures to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus.
This came a day after China's parliament passed the proposal to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong.
