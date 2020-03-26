JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns gurudwara suicide attack in Afghanistan
Business Standard

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait amid spat with China over Covid-19

Senior Chinese officials have also spread conspiracy theories about the virus' origin

AFP | PTI  |  Taipei 

USS McCampbell
USS McCampbell | Photo twitter (@USPacificFleet)

A US warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a move certain to anger Beijing as the two countries trade barbs over the coronavirus. The US Pacific Fleet sent a tweet on Thursday confirming the USS McCampbell, a guided missile destroyer, had transited the strait a day earlier.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the vessel was on a "routine mission" through the waterway separating the self-ruling island from Chinese mainland. The ship's passage comes at a time of heightened political tensions between the US and China -- and after Beijing has repeatedly buzzed Taiwan with military jets and ships despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: What's consolidation in stock market and how it can help you spot breakouts

Beijing and Washington have traded barbs over the origin of the coronavirus, with President Donald Trump angering Beijing by calling it the "China virus".

Senior Chinese officials have also spread conspiracy theories about the virus' origin.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus crisis: US Senate passes $2-trn rescue deal to revive economy

The Taiwan Strait is a flashpoint waterway for the world's navies. China still claims Taiwan is part of its territory awaiting reunification and views any passage through the strait as a breach of its sovereignty. The US and many other nations say it is an international waterway and Washington regularly carries out so-called "freedom of navigation" operations to press the point.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan ever since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she refuses to acknowledge its concept that the island is part of "one China." But the pressure campaign has won few friends among the Taiwanese.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 impact: Amazon won't require sellers to repay loans until April 30

In January, Tsai was re-elected for a second term with a landslide against an opposition that favoured warmer ties with Beijing. China sent its first domestically built aircraft carrier -- the Shandong -- through the Taiwan Strait in December just weeks before the election.

Beijing's only other carrier -- the Liaoning -- has passed through the strait several times in recent years.
First Published: Thu, March 26 2020. 10:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU