Record US job openings, more Americans voluntarily quit in July
Business Standard

US weighs sanctions against Chinese officials over Muslim detention camps

The economic penalties would be one of the first times the Trump administration has taken action against China because of human rights violations

Edward Wong | NYT 

Donald Trump
File photo of US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters

The Donald Trump administration is considering sanctions against Chinese senior officials and companies to punish Beijing’s detention of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and other minority Muslims in large internment camps, according to current and former American officials.

The economic penalties would be one of the first times the Trump administration has taken action against China because of human rights violations. US officials are also seeking to limit American sales of surveillance technology that Chinese security agencies and companies are using to monitor Uighurs throughout northwest China.

Discussions to rebuke China for its treatment of its minority Muslims have been underway for months among officials at the White House and the Treasury and State Departments. But they gained urgency two weeks ago, after members of Congress asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to impose sanctions on seven Chinese officials.

Until now, President Trump has largely resisted punishing China for its human rights record, or even accusing it of widespread violations.

First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 03:32 IST

