US, who we considered a friend, sanctioned us: Pak PM Imran Khan

PM addressed the country on Thursday night, after effectively losing majority in the lower house. Criticising US, he said that they used and ditched at convenience.

“I will not resign, will fight till the last ball. The voting on no-confidence will be conducted on Sunday. It’s a day of reckoning for Pakistan,” he added speaking about the no-trust vote on Sunday.

He called ‘trio” of opposition as chosen stooges of foreign forces eager to bring about regime change in .

His address today comes amid backdoor efforts to reach a deal between the premier and the joint opposition to dissolve the lower house.

Pakistan's National Assembly session was earlier adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister who has effectively lost majority in the lower house.

As soon as the National Assembly session began at the Parliament House, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri opened the floor for questions.

However, opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate vote on the no-confidence motion amid chants of “go Imran go”.

Suri termed the opposition's attitude “non-serious” and adjourned the session till 11:30 am Sunday when the vote on the no-confidence motion is expected to take place.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session so the assembly hall could be used for the Parliamentary Committee on National Security's meeting. The motion was rejected after voting.

The resolution against the embattled premier was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28 and it was approved for debate the very same day.

The assembly secretariat had issued a 24-point agenda for Thursday's session and the no-confidence motion was fourth on the agenda.

Sharif had tabled the motion under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 members as signatories. While tabling the motion, Sharif had said he was presenting the no-confidence motion against prime minister Khan.

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) - the highest forum for coordination on security issues - at the Prime Minister's House on Thursday.