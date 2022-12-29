Virgin Islands takes JPMorgan to court for facilitating Epstein abuse

-

A JPMorgan spokesman declined to comment on that suit, while a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said the case “lacks merit.”Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019, after being arrested and charged with sex-trafficking by Manhattan federal prosecutors. His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of similar charges last December. During her trial, a JPMorgan banker testified that Epstein wired her $31 million, money prosecutors characterized as Maxwell’s payment for procuring young girls for the financier. George said in her suit that her office conducted an investigation into Epstein’s activities and presented the findings to JPMorgan in September. According to the complaint, the USVI probe found that the bank “pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid” and was indispensable to the operation of Epstein’s trafficking enterprise. Earlier this year, Epstein’s estate reached a $105 million settlement with the Virgin Islands after the US territory filed racketeering claims against it. Epstein spent decades cultivating ties to US and British elites including several Wall Street figures. Ties to Epstein led to career downfalls for former Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, who formerly headed JPMorgan’s private bank and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black. Both have denied knowing about or participating in inappropriate conduct with Epstein.
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 23:33 IST
