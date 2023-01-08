Vladimir Putin's energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe

-
ALSO READ
Citigroup's epic $500 mn blunder ends in legal victory for the bank
Zoho Corporation records 57% rise in CAGR from Zoho Desk in 5 years
Emerging markets face risk of policy error amid conflicting priorities
Google Home app shows 'could not reach' error on adding smart home devices
Twitter begins testing custom-built timelines to streamline conversations
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponising energy look to be fizzling at least for now.
Mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand are helping, with gas reserves still nearly full and prices tumbling to pre-war levels. Europe is likely already through the worst of the crisis. China’s Covid woes blunting competition for LNG cargoes would take the edge off inflation, stabilise Europe’s economic outlook and leave the Kremlin with less leverage over Ukraine’s allies.
While a cold snap or delivery disruptions could still throw energy markets into disarray, optimism is growing that Europe can now make it through this winter and next.
The crisis has already cost Europe $1 trillion. Governments have responded with more than $700 billion in aid.
In Germany, storage facilities are 91 per cent full, compared with 54 per cent a year ago. Consumption is expected to be 16 per cent below five-year average levels throughout 2023, Morgan Stanley said in a report.
Russia bombs Ukraine
Russia’s bombing of regions in eastern Ukraine killed at least two people, officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended the Christmas ceasefire. Two thermal power plants, Zuhres and Novyi Svit, in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army.
Moscow asks for Soviet-era cruiser from China
A leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, Sergey Karginov suggested that the Russian government buy back the Soviet aircraft carrier that Ukraine had previously sold to China, the Eurasian Times reported. “After the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine preferred to sell it for a price of a few bottles of vodka or price of scrap metal. I propose that Russia buy this aircraft carrier from China and make it the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU