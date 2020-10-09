Wall Street closes higher as Donald Trump boosts hopes of stimulus

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus pandemic: Donald Trump announces $19-billion relief for farmers
Wall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks
Rs 11.2 trn package needed to resurrect economy post-lockdown: Report
Donald Trump calls off US coronavirus relief talks with Democrats
Donald Trump wants to send US experts inside China to probe coronavirus
-
US stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by US President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.
Two days after calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill, Trump in an interview with Fox News said talks with Congress have restarted over further Covid-19 relief and that there was a good chance a deal could be reached. But he gave no other details about a possible agreement.
While late afternoon trading was choppy, indexes added to gains after a White House spokeswoman said Trump wanted a "skinny" coronavirus relief bill.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said legislation to help airlines was a matter of national security and could only move through Congress with guarantees of work continuing on the comprehensive deal.
The Dow Jones airlines index extended recent gains.
"We're clearly being pushed around by the prospect of getting further fiscal stimulus. That's entirely the driver," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.
"The market is just reacting to every utterance of where we stand on fiscal policy."
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 122.31 points, or 0.43%, to 28,425.77, the S&P 500 gained 27.41 points, or 0.80%, to 3,446.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.38 points, or 0.5%, to 11,420.98.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week but signaled the labor market was making little headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to Covid-19 disruptions.
Strategists say investors are also beginning to digest the prospect of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winning the Nov. 3 election.
Biden appeared to lead Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.
"What the market is actually starting to warm up to is a Democratic sweep in the election cycle. If it's a decisive win, you take away the drama of a contested election," Hogan said.
International Business Machines Corp shares rose after saying it was splitting itself into two public companies, capping its years-long effort to diversify away from its legacy businesses to focus on high-margin cloud computing.
Eaton Vance Corp shares surged after Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the asset manager for about $7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU