Wall Street drops at open as tech stocks slide, Covid-19 cases jump

-
ALSO READ
Tech stocks lift Wall St even as Covid impact on economy dampens sentiment
Tech stocks extend Wall Street rally as investors bet on stimulus
Wall Street dips after five-day run on fears over coronavirus surge
Industrials, tech stocks lift Wall Street at the end of choppy month
Wall Street surges on hopes for stimulus, Covid-19 vaccine; Dow rises 3.2%
-
Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Friday triggered by a selloff in tech heavyweights following their underwhelming business updates, with a record rise in coronavirus cases and nerves over the presidential election adding to a downbeat mood.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.84 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 26,572.27.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.85 points, or 0.48%, at 3,294.26, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 82.12 points, or 0.73%, to 11,103.47 at the opening bell.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU