Wall Street edges higher as investors await new economic cues from Fed

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending bill and Covid-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 29,919.09.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.92 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 3,666.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 103.22 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 12,543.26 at the opening bell.
