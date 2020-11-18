JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead: European Union
Business Standard

Wall Street edges higher on Covid-19 vaccine bets, Boeing approval

The S&P 500 rose 1.81 points, or 0.05%, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened

Topics
Wall Street | Coronavirus Vaccine | US markets

Reuters 

wall street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.75 points, or 0.27%, to 29,864.10

Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery following fresh vaccine updates, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.
.

The S&P 500 rose 1.81 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 29,864.10. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.03 points or 0.01 per cent, at 11,900.37.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, November 18 2020. 20:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.