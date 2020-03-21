Wall Street ends at worst weekly decline since 2008; Dow, S&P decline 4%

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New York 

Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the S&P 500 sliding more than 4% on Friday as New York and California imposed tough restrictions to keep people at home to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.55%, to 19,173.98, the S&P 500 lost 104.51 points, or 4.34%, to 2,304.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79%, to 6,879.52.

Sat, March 21 2020. 01:54 IST

