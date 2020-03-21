Wall Street ends at worst weekly decline since 2008; Dow, S&P decline 4%

The Industrial Average fell 913.21 points, or 4.55%, to 19,173.98, the lost 104.51 points, or 4.34%, to 2,304.88 and the Composite dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79%, to 6,879.52.

wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the sliding more than 4% on Friday as New York and California imposed tough restrictions to keep people at home to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.