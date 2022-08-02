Wall Street falls on rising US-China tensions; Uber gains post Q2 results

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
Wall Street, tech stocks fired up by Twitter rally after Musk purchase
-
Wall Street's major indexes fell on Tuesday on concerns over rising U.S.-China tensions ahead of the arrival of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, with losses in industrial bellwether Caterpillar adding to the slide.
Shares of chipmakers with a large exposure to China fell, while Caterpillar slid 3.6% as slowing construction activity in the world's second largest economy and a halt in Russia operations added to its supply-chain woes.
"Chip stocks are really exposed to Asia. Some of them have 70% of their sales, especially chip equipment companies, in that region so it's a big deal for them," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory.
The latest geopolitical uncertainty comes at a time when financial markets are struggling to grapple with the fallout of the Ukraine war, an energy crisis in Europe, soaring inflation and tightening of financial conditions.
"Any kind of geopolitical concern can cause traders who gained quite a bit last week to take a little bit (profit) off the table."
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 24.31 points, its highest level in nearly a week and the Philadelphia SE semiconductor index fell 1%.
At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 301.47 points, or 0.92%, at 32,496.93, the S&P 500 was down 25.27 points, or 0.61%, at 4,093.36, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 56.02 points, or 0.45%, at 12,312.95.
Among individual stocks, DuPont de Nemours fell 1.4% after the industrial materials maker cut full-year outlook, while shares of credit-rating company S&P Global Inc dipped 2.6% on downbeat 2022 profit forecast.
Uber Technologies Inc jumped 14.1% after the ride-hailing firm reported positive quarterly cash flow for the first time ever and forecast upbeat third-quarter operating profit.
Pinterest Inc surged 13.3% as the activist investor Elliott Investment Management become the largest shareholder of the digital pin-board firm.
Meanwhile, data showed U.S. job openings fell more than expected in June, suggesting that labor demand was starting to cool, which could ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve to aggressively raising interest rates.
The U.S. central bank has raised rates by 2.25 percentage points this year and has vowed to be data-driven in its approach toward future hikes.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.90-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 41 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU