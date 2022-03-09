Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.78 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,860.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 52.40 points, or 1.26%, at 4,223.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 318.15 points, or 2.49%, to 13,113.70 at the opening bell.

