JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Apple to chime louder in Asia with new 5G iPhone SE
Business Standard

Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.78 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,860.42.

Topics
Wall Street | Markets | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Reuters 

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US (Photo: Reuters)

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.78 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,860.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 52.40 points, or 1.26%, at 4,223.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 318.15 points, or 2.49%, to 13,113.70 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 09 2022. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.