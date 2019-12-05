Wall Street opens higher for second straight session on US-China deal hopes

-
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher for the second straight session on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.27 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 27,736.05.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.21%, at 3,119.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 21.26 points, or 0.25%, to 8,587.93 at the opening bell.
