Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Tesla extends losses

US stock indexes opened higher on Monday as economically resilient sectors benefited from inflation jitters, while investors awaited a slew of retail earnings and economic data this week to gauge the health of consumer spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.52 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 36,128.83.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.45 points, or 0.14%, at 4,689.30, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.86 points, or 0.21%, to 15,894.82 at the opening bell.
