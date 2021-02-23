Wall Street opens lower ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.8 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 31501.89. The S&P 500 fell 19.4 points, or 0.50%, to 3857.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 270.4 points, or 2.00%, to 13262.607 at the opening bell.

