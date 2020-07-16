JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Bank of America profit more than halves in Q2 as heavy loan losses loom
Business Standard

Wall Street opens lower as virus fears eclipse upbeat retail sales

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 26,746.57

Topics
Wall Streets | US retail sales surge | US stocks

Reuters  |  New York 

Wall Street
The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 3,208.36

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as concerns about the economic toll of another round of coronavirus-driven shutdowns across the United States offset data showing a higher-than-expected rise in domestic retail sales in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.53 points, or 0.46 per cent, at the open to 26,746.57. The S&P 500 opened lower by 18.20 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 3,208.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 106.62 points, or 1.01 per cent, to 10,443.87 at the opening bell.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 19:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU