Wall Street opens marginally lower as coronavirus response falls short

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street bounces back on reassurances of stimulus to counter Coronavirus
Coronavirus fears pull S&P 500 down 20% from record highs. What next?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears
S&P 500 drops for 7th day, posts biggest weekly fall since 2008 crisis
Wall Street drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow; Dow falls 328 pts
-
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials opened slightly lower on Thursday as another round of sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken stock markets that a global recession could be averted.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 19,830.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19%, at 2,393.48.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.61 points, or 0.09%, to 6,996.45 at the opening bell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU