Wall Street opens marginally lower as coronavirus response falls short

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19%, at 2,393.48

Reuters 

NYSE
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 19,830.01 | NYSE (Reuters)

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials opened slightly lower on Thursday as another round of sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken stock markets that a global recession could be averted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.91 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 19,830.01. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.62 points, or 0.19%, at 2,393.48.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.61 points, or 0.09%, to 6,996.45 at the opening bell.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 19:41 IST

