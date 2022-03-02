Wall Street rises as Powell says rate hikes on track; Dow up 190 points

-
ALSO READ
3rd World War will be 'nuclear and devastating', warns Russia's Lavrov
Russian forces fail to capture Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
US stock indexes rose on Wednesday after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
In prepared remarks for his testimony to the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated the core Fed narrative that high inflation and an "extremely tight" labor market warrant higher interest rates.
Powell will testify before U.S. lawmakers at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
"It's in line with what was expected," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.
"If anything, I thought he was comforting and sober about the realities of the geopolitical risks and that the Fed would be nimble and effectively tactical about how they move forward and take everything into account versus just moving ahead with some predetermined plan."
Traders now see a 5% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Fed at its March meeting and 95% probability of 25 basis point hike.
All the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with financials rebounding 1.2% after falling sharply so far this week. The banks index climbed 1.4%, after hitting its lowest level since Sept 2021 in the previous session.
Energy shares resumed their march higher, up 1.8% as Brent crude jumped to near eight-year highs after Western sanctions disrupted transport of commodities exported by Russia.
Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday with financial stocks bearing much of the damage as investors weighed the impact of harsh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
"This market is facing two critical tests right now: one is the Federal Reserve and how they will address inflation and the other is (the) war in Eastern Europe, and when we think about both those things, they're interrelated," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.
Meanwhile, data showed US private employers hired more workers than expected in February as the labor market recovery gathered steam.
Russia said its forces took control of the first sizable city, seizing Kherson, in south Ukraine, as fighting raged around the country. Kremlin said its delegations are ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 193.12 points, or 0.58%, at 33,488.07, the S&P 500 was up 24.34 points, or 0.57%, at 4,330.60, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.26 points, or 0.30%, at 13,572.72.
Among other stocks, Nordstrom Inc surged 31.5% after the department store chain forecast upbeat full-year revenue and profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.55-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 43 new lows.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU