Want to learn from China's development model to abolish poverty: Imran Khan

Praising the Chinese development model, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said his government wants to learn from China's industrial development to accelerate economic growth and eradicate poverty.
"If we can learn from any one country in the world, it is China. Their development model suits Pakistan the best," Khan said while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad. "The speed with which China developed in the last 30 years is something we can learn from," he added. Khan said that Beijing had managed to prove that poverty alleviation is real development.
"The way they industrialised, made special export zones, brought investments from abroad, and used those investments to increase their exports, all resulted in China increasing its wealth," he said. "They used that money to bring their population out of poverty [...] there is no other example of this in history."
