We have nothing to do with political process, says Pakistan's army

Pakistan's army said on Sunday it was not involved in politics, after the country was thrown into uncertainty when Prime Minister dodged an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.

The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country on Sunday, the chief justice's office said.

The chief justice “has taken notice of current situation.

Further details will be shared soon,” a statement from his office said. REUTERS

Punjab guv sacked; election of new chief minister deferred

Prime Minister on Sunday sacked Punjab province's Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while the election of the new provincial chief minister has been deferred.

Following in the footsteps of the National Assembly, Punjab Assembly's Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, citing the “ conspiracy” to topple the government, refused to conduct election of the chief minister and deferred the session until April 6.

Later, the Speaker's office said that since there was ruckus in the House, it deferred the proceedings to conduct the election of the chief minister. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was the candidate of the ruling coalition of PTI. PRESS TRUST OF INDIA