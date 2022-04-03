We have nothing to do with political process, says Pakistan's army

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan sparks chaos with disputed call for elections
Imran Khan's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion: Bhutto
Pakistan: Ahead of no-trust motion, Opposition gives Imran 24 hrs to quit
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
-
Pakistan's army said on Sunday it was not involved in politics, after the country was thrown into uncertainty when Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections.
“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.
The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country on Sunday, the chief justice's office said.
The chief justice “has taken notice of current situation.
Further details will be shared soon,” a statement from his office said. REUTERS
Punjab guv sacked; election of new chief minister deferred
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday sacked Punjab province's Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while the election of the new provincial chief minister has been deferred.
Following in the footsteps of the National Assembly, Punjab Assembly's Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, citing the “international conspiracy” to topple the Imran Khan government, refused to conduct election of the chief minister and deferred the session until April 6.
Later, the Speaker's office said that since there was ruckus in the House, it deferred the proceedings to conduct the election of the chief minister. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was the candidate of the ruling coalition of PTI. PRESS TRUST OF INDIA
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU