No signs of Russia payment; confusion starts countdown to bond deadline
Business Standard

We have the might to put you in your place, Russia hits out at US

"It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said

Reuters 

Dmitry Medvedev (left), and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.

Dmitry Medvedev (pictured), who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.

“It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb, the United States and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy.

Biden on Putin: ‘I think he is a war criminal’ (Reuters)

Biden on Wednesday called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war criminal in comments the Kremlin said were “unforgivable” as it insisted the war in Ukraine was “going to plan” amid talk of compromise at peace talks. Kremlin forces kept up their bombardments of besieged cities, including intensified shelling of the capital Kyiv, and civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre were killed, according to US and Ukrainian officials Moscow has yet to capture any of Ukraine's biggest cities. Putin on Wednesday said he would discuss neutral status for Ukraine and that what he calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country was "going to plan”.

Biden, Xi to talk Ukraine, competition tomorrow (Reuters)

Biden will hold a call on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House said, as the United States piles pressure on China not to provide support to Russia. The planned phone call was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the call is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries. “The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between our two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern," she said.

First Published: Fri, March 18 2022. 01:28 IST

