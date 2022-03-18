We have the might to put you in your place, Russia hits out at US

-
-
Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart.
Dmitry Medvedev (pictured), who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked “disgusting” Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees.
“It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place,” Medvedev said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 Feb, the United States and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU