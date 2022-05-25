World Economic Forum: Freedom more important than free trade, NATO chief

-
ALSO READ
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
WEF summit: World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says Gopinath
WEF 2022: India on top for trust in domestic companies, says study
WEF summit: More forecast downgrades possible, no recession, says IMF
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
-
Asserting that freedom is more important than free trade, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukraine war has taught the world that having economic dependencies on authoritarian regimes have huge vulnerabilities and listed China as an example of authoritarian government.
Addressing the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 here, he also said NATO is committed to continue supporting Ukraine but ruled out its direct involvement in the war by sending NATO troops there.
“We have provided our support to Ukraine since 2014, which has been stepped up now. We will continue to support, but we will not be directly involved in the war by sending NATO troops there. This is not to provoke, but to ensure that every ally is protected,” he said. Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine demonstrates how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU