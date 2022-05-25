World Economic Forum: Freedom more important than free trade, NATO chief

Asserting that freedom is more important than free trade, Secretary Gen­eral Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukraine war has taught the world that having economic dependencies on authoritarian regimes have huge vulnerabilities and listed China as an example of authoritarian government.

Addressing the WEF Annual Meeting 2022 here, he also said is committed to continue supporting Ukraine but ruled out its direct involvement in the war by sending troops there.

“We have provided our support to Ukraine since 2014, which has been stepped up now. We will continue to support, but we will not be directly involved in the war by sending NATO troops there. This is not to provoke, but to ensure that every ally is protec­ted,” he said. Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine demonstrates how economic relations with authoritarian regimes can create vulnerabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)