World Economic Forum: We'll never go back to office full time, Suisse CEO

Group AG Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein doesn’t think banks will ever return to working full-time from the office. “It’s unrealistic and it is not what employees want,” he said in an interview at the WEF in Davos on Monday.

“We are in a soft way trying to encourage people to come back, but it’s counterproductive if you push too hard.” The comments add to a growing chorus in Europe supporting flexible work policies, as lenders seek to attract and retain talent.

