JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

WEF 2022: Freedom more important than free trade, says NATO chief
Business Standard

World Economic Forum: We'll never go back to office full time, Suisse CEO

"We are in a soft way trying to encourage people to come back, but it's counterproductive if you push too hard"

Topics
World Economic Forum | Credit Suisse

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein doesn’t think banks will ever return to working full-time from the office. “It’s unrealistic and it is not what employees want,” he said in an interview at the WEF in Davos on Monday.

“We are in a soft way trying to encourage people to come back, but it’s counterproductive if you push too hard.” The comments add to a growing chorus in Europe supporting flexible work policies, as lenders seek to attract and retain talent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 25 2022. 01:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.