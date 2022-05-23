WEF brings Open Forum back for public at Davos after a hiatus of over 2 yrs

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
PM Modi at Davos introduces 'P3 movement' for climate change commitments
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: 5 Indian start-ups among 100 to join Tech Pioneers community
-
After a hiatus of over two years, the World Economic Forum on Sunday said it is bringing back the Open Forum, on the sidelines of its Annual Meeting 2022, in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, where the general public can interact with several global leaders over the next five days.
The Open Forum Davos 2022 will be hosting a series of panel discussions during May 23-26, all open to the public upon registration, while the panellists will include human rights activist and Nobel Peace Laureate Nadia Murad, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, climate activist Vanessa Nakate, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and many others.
Discussion topics will range from the climate crisis and youth mental health, to the war in Ukraine and the Metaverse.
As part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, this year’s Open Forum Davos will focus on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the role of multilateralism for peace in Europe as well as other global challenges, the WEF said.
Taking place for the first time since January 2020, the Open Forum offers a platform for debate and interaction on controversial issues between the public and scholars, business leaders and policy-makers around improving the state of the world, it added.
Young and diverse voices will also play a prominent role in the discussions, with one session on youth mental health co-designed and moderated by students from Geneva, Switzerland.
Each session will include at least one member of the Forum's Global Shapers Community, a wide-ranging network of people under 30 from all walks of life and different parts of the world.
Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation, among other high-level panellists, will be joined by Ievgeniia Bodnya, 27, who mobilised the Global Shaper Hub she leads in Kyiv to build the Support Ukraine Now, a crowdsourcing and sharing information platform for people to support Ukrainians affected by the war.
In another session, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, Chairman of the Klitschko Foundation, will talk about how the Russian invasion has affected them and their country.
Also present at the Open Forum will be a group of climate activists, including 26-year-old Vanessa Nakate, author and climate advocate who addressed world leaders at the World Economic Forum 2020. The activists will articulate how to turn words into action to fight the climate crisis. Gender equality will also feature prominently in the conversations.
On the digital front, the last two years have seen the blending of in-person and virtual interactions.
Peggy Johnson, Chief Executive Office of augmented reality company Magic Leap, will introduce the possibilities of the Metaverse and then join a panel of experts, including Pascal Kaufmann, President and Founder of the Mindfire Foundation, the brain behind Lab42, which is setting up shop in Davos in July and aims to become the largest AI lab in the world.
The Open Forum Davos, now in its 19th year, will also be webcast for those not able to join physically.
For over 50 years, its annual meeting has been held in Davos by the Geneva-based World Economic Forum, which describes itself as an international organization for public-private cooperation.
The Annual Meeting has emerged as a key focal point for leaders to accelerate the partnerships needed to tackle global challenges and shape a more sustainable and inclusive future.
Convening under the theme History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies, the Annual Meeting 2022 and its 200 sessions bring together global leaders from business, government and civil society.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU