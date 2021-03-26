WeWork takes SPAC route to go public in $9 bn deal with BowX Acquisition

-
ALSO READ
WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal: Report
WeWork in talks to go public through a merger with SPAC, says report
WeWork: Cult as business
WeWork India appoints new Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel
WeWork losses mount but 'seismic shift' in office use seen helping recovery
-
(Reuters) - WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp, in a deal that values it at $9 billion, the office-sharing startup said on Friday.
The deal marks a steep drop from the $47 billion the loss-making company was worth in 2019 ahead of its botched initial public offering that imploded due to investor concerns over its business model and its founder Adam Neumann's management style.
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which first made public its investment in WeWork in 2017, will retain a majority stake as the company looks to steer itself out of the pandemic-induced slowdown.
"We believe that WeWork is going to be the opportunity stock for the recovery," Vivek Ranadive, founder of Bow Capital Management, which is backing the SPAC, told CNBC in an interview. Bow Capital also counts NBA star Shaquille O'Neal as an adviser.
The SPAC's shares rose about 5% in early trading on the Nasdaq. WeWork is the latest in a slew of high-profile companies that have used the SPAC route to the market. SPACs are shell firms that use proceeds from a public listing to buy a private firm.
WeWork Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC that the company was approached by BowX and other SPACS in December. "We thought it was a good time to raise additional liquidity to make sure that we have a path to profitability," Mathrani said.
Just before WeWork scrapped its IPO plans, Goldman Sachs bankers had said the startup's valuation could be as much as $65 billion. That plummeted to roughly $8 billion after SoftBank was forced to extend a life-saving financing lifeline to WeWork.
SoftBank and other investors have agreed to a one-year lock-up on their shares, according to a person familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear whether the lock-up agreements contain provisions or financial targets that would allow for shares to be sold early.
Current shareholders will own about 83% of the combined company, WeWork said.
Excluding ChinaCo, its joint venture in China, WeWork said it expects to be adjusted EBITDA positive in 2022 and revenue to more than double by 2024.
WeWork will fetch $1.3 billion in cash from the deal, including $800 million in private investment from Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, Fidelity Management and others, the company said.
After the transaction closes by the third quarter of 2021, SoftBank and its Vision Fund will have a minority representation on the board, WeWork said.
BowX Acquisition raised $420 million in its IPO in August last year.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU