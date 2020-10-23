WhatsApp for Business new feature to help shopping experience within chat

-
Instant messaging application WhatsApp Business will soon be rolling out a new feature to let users shop for goods and services right from the chat window. The feature is currently under development.
According to Mashable, as part of the new feature, all the WhatsApp business account users would be directly able to provide product catalogues to their customers from within the chat window. A shopping button will be added on WhatsApp which will be rolled out in India soon.
The shopping button will let users add items to a cart, and check out from within the WhatsApp chat. This new feature is aimed towards aiding small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
As reported by Mashable, apart from that, WhatsApp also recently announced that it will now charge businesses for some services on the WhatsApp Business app. Facebook hasn't yet revealed the pricing details. But, what this means is that businesses will have to pay for certain services. However, WhatsApp for Business app will continue to remain free for end-users.
