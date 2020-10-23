Mercedes-Benz Q3 margins rebound on China boost; rise to 9.4% from 7%

-
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz reports 38% drop in sales at 2,058 units in India for Q3
Mercedes-Benz to open bookings for its mid-size SUV from September 8
Mercedes-Benz India to offer full-range of vehicles online starting Friday
Mercedes-Benz India to domestically produce AMG vehicles in India
Mercedes Benz bets on high-performance cars for the tech-inclined driver
-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Strong demand for luxury cars in China in the third quarter helped turn around margins at Daimler's Mercedes-Benz cars division despite an overall fall in deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carmaker said on Friday.
The adjusted return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans rose to 9.4% in the quarter, up from 7% a year earlier and above the minus 1.5% margin Daimler posted in the second quarter.
Daimler said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 3.479 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.14 billion euros in the year-earlier period.
The carmaker added it expected full-year EBIT to reach prior-year levels, and reiterated it expects group unit sales and revenue in 2020 to be significantly lower than the prior year.
($1 = 0.8474 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Aditya Soni)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU