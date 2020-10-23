Mercedes-Benz Q3 margins rebound on China boost; rise to 9.4% from 7%

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Strong demand for luxury cars in China in the third quarter helped turn around margins at Daimler's cars division despite an overall fall in deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carmaker said on Friday.

The adjusted return on sales at Cars & Vans rose to 9.4% in the quarter, up from 7% a year earlier and above the minus 1.5% margin posted in the second quarter.

said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 3.479 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in the quarter, up from 3.14 billion euros in the year-earlier period.

The carmaker added it expected full-year EBIT to reach prior-year levels, and reiterated it expects group unit sales and revenue in 2020 to be significantly lower than the prior year.

