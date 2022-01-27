JUST IN
Apple dethrones Samsung to claim top spot in global smartphone sales
WhatsApp has time till February end to clarify policy, says EU

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members took their grievances to the EU executive and the European network of consumer authorities

Reuters 

WhatsApp, Facebook,

Facebook unit WhatsApp has been given until the end of February to explain changes to its privacy policy and whether this complies with EU consumer protection laws after complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members took their grievances to the EU executive and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.
First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 23:57 IST

